NCOC’s important decision on schools’ closure today

3,667 new coronavirus cases surfaced 44 deaths reported in a day

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The National Command Operation Centre will hold an important session to make decisions regarding the closure of schools and the holding of exams amid surging coronavirus cases on Monday.

The country is currently under the third wave of coronavirus which is said to be more lethal and dangerous by the health authorities.

The meeting is expected to decide the implementation of smart lockdowns in more areas across the country.

According to sources, violations of the government’s coronavirus standard operating procedures are being reported in most of the schools where examinations are being conducted.

Keeping that in view, the coronavirus monitoring body will decide on the future course of action.

It will be proposed to keep the most virus-hit areas in the red zone in the federal capital city and other provinces.

A proposal to impose section 188 in Islamabad will also be put forward.

Under Section 188, shopkeepers who do not comply with coronavirus safety measures can be arrested.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 3,667 new infections and another 44 deaths during the last 24 hours (Saturday), showed the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday morning.

As per the NCOC statistics, after the addition of 44 more fatalilties, the death toll has now surged to 13,843 while the number of total confirmed cases stood at 626,802, after adding 3,667 new ones.

As many as 263,058 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 197,177 in Punjab, 79,245 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 51,414 in Islamabad, 19,327 in Balochistan, 11,609 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,972 in Gilgit Baltistan.

As many as 5,974 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 4,479 in Sindh, 2,208 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 543 in Islamabad, 333 in Azad Kashmir, 203 in Balochistan and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.