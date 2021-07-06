NCOC warns of harsh curbs if Covid SOPs not followed

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has warned that a decision could be taken to impose harsh restrictions if standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are not followed.

In a meeting, the forum expressed “grave concern” over the violation of SOPs, observing that SOPs were being violated in various places, including restaurants, indoor gyms, marriage halls, transport, markets and tourist spots.

A statement issued after the meeting said the NCOC discussed a strict mechanism to enforce SOPs as well as steps being taken to accelerate the pace of vaccination.

The portal to verify Covid-19 vaccinations has been launched and the number of centres where Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is being administered has been increased to 59, the statement added.