NCOC to review COVID-19 SOPs today

Today, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will have a crucial meeting with both education and health ministers to discuss school closures and reopening in the wake of the country’s deteriorating coronavirus situation.

The NCOC said in a tweet that the meeting would also examine the Ramadan SOPs in light of religious scholars’ recommendations.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar will preside over the meeting. Shafqat Mehmood, Minister of Education and Professional Training, and Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, will also attend the meeting.

The federal government had already closed all educational establishments in cities with a strong rate of coronavirus positivity until April 11.

Mehmood said on Sunday that education and health ministers would meet on April 6 (today) at the NCOC to determine whether to reopen or close educational institutions.

The minister said in a tweet that the exam condition would be addressed at the conference.

“Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities & NCOC,” he had said.

Students are protesting in big cities, insisting that examinations be postponed because in-person learning has been severely harmed by school closures.

