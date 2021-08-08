NCOC to lift lockdown in Sindh tomorrow Pakistan records 95 corona deaths

Staff Reporter Karachi

The National Command and Operation Centre, during a joint session held in Karachi, has decided that the lockdown announced by the Sindh government will be lifted from August 9 (Monday).

Further, it was decided that non-pharmaceutical interventions issued by the NCOC for the top 13 cities with high disease prevalence, including Karachi and Hyderabad, will be enforced.

A statement issued by the forum said that Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan as well as other officials attended the session.

“The disease situation in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, was discussed at length. The need for better coordination and enhanced interaction at all levels was emphasised,” a press release by the forum said. During the meeting, Sindh’s vaccination efforts were lauded.

It was also decided that reopening of schools and conducting remaining exams will be discussed at the next Inter-Provincial Education Ministerial Conference.

“Special emphasis was laid on the implementation of SOPs/NPIs, specially in the wake of Muharram and lifting of the lockdown from August 9 onwards.

Smart Lockdowns in high disease prevalence areas will also be enforced to curtail disease spread,” the statement said. According to the NCOC, Karachi and Hyderabad will face new restrictions on movement from August 9.

The body devising a national strategy to deal with the pandemic said that SOPs’ implementation should be improved at the beginning of Muharram besides also emphasizing the need to adopt a smart lockdown strategy.