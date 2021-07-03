NCOC shares list of centres where Moderna vaccine is available

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced that Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 will be available at selected centers across Pakistan from Monday (July 5).

In a couple of tweets, it said that the administration of the US-made vaccine has been started at Mass Vaccination Center F-9 Park Islamabad.

It also shared a list of vaccination centers where the Moderna vaccine will be available. In Punjab, it will be available in 15 centres while it will available at 13 locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and at 2 centres in Sindh.

— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 3, 2021

Who can get Moderna Vaccine?

Modera Vaccine will be administered to the following categories, provided they are 18 years of age or older and have not received any other currently available Covid-19 vaccines;

A – Those with comorbid conditions, e.g diabetes, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, renal failure, chronic liver disease, malignancy, etc

Those who are chronically immunosuppressed

Post organ transplantation, the patient may receive the vaccine 3 months after transplantation procedure.

Post chemotherapy, the patient may receive the vaccine 28 days after chemotherapy.

B – Individuals with a mandatory requirement of vaccination for travel

Overseas workers who have a mandatory need for travel for employment overseas with valid work visas/iqama in a country where Chinese vaccines are not accepted at present Students Those travelling for official or business purposes

Women who are pregnant and lactating, falling under the above-listed categories can receive Modema Vaccine.

Pakistan receives 2.5 million Moderna jabs from US

On Friday, Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine sent by the United States.

The doses have been delivered to people of Pakistan in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF. The consignment was received at the Islamabad International Airport.

The US Embassy in Islamabad said that the vaccine will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both countries.

“A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions we all welcome. We appreciate the ongoing collaboration with the Pakistani government and our international partners to make this delivery and these goals a reality,” said US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

“In addition to today’s vaccine donation, the US has delivered nearly $50 million in COVID assistance through our partnership with the @GovtofPakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked together to improve lab testing, disease monitoring, and patient care,” read the statement.

