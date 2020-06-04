NCOC says special teams to ensure virus SOPs

Staff Reporter

Isamabad

The National Command and Operations Centre said on Thursday that special teams have been made for the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures against the coronavirus as countrywide cases shockingly piled up third day in a row.

According to the NCOC, the spread of the virus can only be curbed due to the implementation of the SOPs.

The NCOC said that the teams will operate across all the provinces to ensure that the SOPs are being implemented, imposing a fine upon violation.

The SOPs will be thoroughly implemented in urban areas, markets and on public places, said the centre.

According to an official statement, an NCOC team comprising specialists and management experts will visit various areas of country to assist local administrations in assessment, needs and requirement.

Dr Faisal Sultan, PM’s focal person for COVID-19 will lead the team, added the statement.

Meanwhile, the focus of NCOC session with provinces chaired by Mr Asad Umer, Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiative on Thursday was on ‘SOPs, compliance, strict administrative actions being implemented and enforcement of various strands of Track, Trace and Quarantine (TTQ) Strategy’.

The provincial chief secretaries including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Thursday informed the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that strict administrative action has been initiated against the violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in public places and high risk areas of markets, public transport and industrial sectors.

The NCOC meeting? chaired by Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed the implementation of SOPs, safety and quarantine guidelines to avoid spread of coronavirus with the provincial chief secretaries.