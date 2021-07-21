NCOC ‘satisfied’ with Sindh govt’s steps to tackle Covid spread

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The National Com-mand and Operation Centre (NCOC) ex-pressed satisfaction on Tuesday over the measures adopted by the Sindh government to control the spread of Covid in wake of a re-surgence in cases in the province.

The NCOC made the observations at a meet-ing led by its chairman Asad Umar in Islama-bad on Tuesday.

“The NCOC expressed satisfaction at the addi-tional steps taken by Sindh government in view of the Covid spread,” the meeting’s observers noted.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of Covid SOPs planned for Eidul Azha, while taking note of the pan-demic’s spread in Ka-rachi and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The participants were informed that an addi-tional 500 oxygen cyl-inders and 30 ventila-tors have been pro-vided to Gilgit in view of the rise in cases there.

The forum was also briefed on increasing the capacity for vacci-nations and that, “at current, 5,500,000 are being administered in the country daily.

It was also announced that vaccination centres across the country will only be closed on the first day of Eidul Azha.

Moreover, the NCOC was apprised that am-ple quantity of Mod-erna vaccine has been provided to vaccination centres for students and others going abroad.

The directives regard-ing specific SOPs re-lated to Eid gatherings, prayers and sacrifice were termed as ex-tremely crucial.

In this regard, the NCOC directed ad-ministrations of all provinces to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

A sharp spike in infec-tions has overwhelmed major hospitals in Ka-rachi. The positivity ra-tio soared past 20 per cent in less than a week and the city’s hospitals are struggling to ac-commodate patients.