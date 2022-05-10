NCOC restored to fight new variant of Omicron

Islamabad: After the new sub-variant BA.2.12.1 of Omicron was reported on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday, directed authorities to immediately revive National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to fight the new sub-variant.

According to the Prime Minister’s office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the rising cases of the new variant of the pandemic.

In this regard, he has also sought a report from the National Institute of Health about the COVID-19 situation.

The National Institute of Health on Monday reported that the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 was detected in Pakistan.

The NIH tweeted that the new sub-variant was causing an increasing number of cases in different countries.

Stressing upon the need to wear masks and get COVID vaccinations, the NIH recommended getting vaccinated and advised those due for boosters to get their shots immediately.

It is pertinent to know that this Omicron sub-variant, called BA.2.12.1, was a new mutation of unknown origins. It emerged on the CDC’s variant tracker in early February but exploded in growth across the country in April.

NCOC ends operations

The National Command and Operation Center – NCOC – had ended its operations on March 31st, after COVID indicators hit an all-time low.

The then-Federal Minister and Chairman NCOC Asad Umar said that the responsibility to curb COVID in the country had been passed to the National Institute of Health (NIH).