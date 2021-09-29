NCOC opens cinemas, shrines in 8 cities including Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday decided to relax restrictions related to COVID-19 in eight cities where forty percent population aged fifteen and above has been vaccinated.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar to take a review of vaccination situation across the country.

The minister while talking to the media said restrictions will be relaxed from Friday in eight cities that include Skardu, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

He said that the shrines and cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from Friday for vaccinated people in the eight cities, adding that indoor gatherings of three hundred people and outdoor gathering of one thousand people are also being allowed. He said indoor restaurants and wedding halls in these cities will now also remain opened round the week.

Other cities with low vaccination rates will continue to face previous restrictions by 15th of this month.

In his remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said the vaccination drive is being taken forward successfully.

So far, Pakistan has administered jabs to twelve percent of its total population. The PM’s aide hoped that the drive will gain further momentum in October.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-decides-to-vaccinate-children-aged-12-and-above/