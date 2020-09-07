NCOC issues SMS alert exhorting parental guidance for schools Corona kills 3 more persons, infects 394 in one day

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) exhorted parents to follow safety guidelines before sending their children to schools.

According to the SMS alert, the instructions were being issued for parents to send children to school wearing masks, even if it was a fabric or cotton mask.

It also warned the parents to never send children to school if they had a cough or Covid-19 like symptoms. However, in case the condition deteriorates, the child should be tested immediately.

Meanwhile, three deaths were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 298,903. The tally of fatalities jumped to 6,345. Till now 130,671 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,226 in Punjab, 36,625 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,750 in Islamabad, 13,292 in Balochistan, 2,331 in Azad Kashmir and 3,008 in Gilgit-Baltistan.