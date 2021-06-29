NCOC expresses satisfaction over Covid vaccine availability in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the availability of doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine in the country.

National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan chaired a meeting of the NCOC to discuss the roll out plan of the three million jabs of Sinovac which will arrive in Pakistan from China today.

The forum was informed that Pakistan has so far received 21.13 million jabs for different kinds of vaccines, adding that 17 million doses of total were procured by the country.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman apprised the meeting about the plan to procure vaccines out of $1.2 billion allocated by the government in the federal budget.

The forum reiterated that all federating units can procure vaccines on their own to vaccinate the citizens.

NCOC, however, expressed concerns over the rising positivity rate of infection in Gilgit-Baltistan. It stressed the strict implementation of the SOPs announced for tourism in the region.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid-19-pakistan-records-lowest-cases-since-oct-25/