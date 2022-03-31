NCOC ends operations today

Islamabad: The National Command and Operation Center – NCOC – has ended its operations today on Thursday after COVID indicators hit an all-time low, Asad Umar.

In a tweet, the Federal Minister and Chairman NCOC Asad Umar said the responsibility to curb COVID in the country has been now passed to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Today is last day of NCOC operation. With covid indicators at all time lows & high level of vaccination, baton now being passed on to health ministry. Chairing NCOC during last 2 years & working with the most dedicated team has been the greatest privilege and honour of my life. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 31, 2022

Asad Umar further said that chairing NCOC during the last two years and working with the most dedicated team had been the greatest privilege and honour of his life.

He said with Allah’s mercy and the support of the entire nation, we have been able to overcome this unprecedented challenge of COVID-19.

COVID statistics by NCOC

During the last 10 days, COVID seems to be fading away as Pakistan reported zero deaths for two consecutive days on March 23 and 24.

As per the statistics, during the last twenty-four hours, Pakistan reported a positivity rate of 0.82%, as a total of 244 witnessed positivity out of 29,625 tests conducted. The statistics also show that 6 people succumbed to the virus throughout Pakistan during the last twenty-four hours.