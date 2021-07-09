NCOC decides to put air travel ban on unvaccinated people 

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday announced that people will be required to show their vaccination certificate for travel by air from August 1.

The NCOC has announced a set of new instructions after it reviewed measures taken to tackle the spread of coronavirus and its variants particularly Delta, which it labeled as “extremely dangerous”.

The latest instructions come as Pakistan witnessed a surge in covid cases. Reports said that the condition of the certificate will apply to domestic flights.

It warned that consequences could be disastrous if effective measures are not taken to curb the spread of Delta variant which not only claimed thousands of lives in India but also added to the miseries of public due to shortage of oxygen.

The forum has made it mandatory for adult students to get them vaccinated before July 31 while the same deadline has also been fixed for all private sector employees, media persons, factory workers, shopkeepers, lawyers, hotel workers, mosque imams, and others.

While hinting at ban on tourism, the NCOC said that various proposals were under consideration to limit unnecessary movement in view of the covid outbreak on Eid al Adha. He said that decision in this regard will be taken in coming weeks.

The NCOC also called for strict implementation of the SOPs from July 9 to July 18 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.