NCOC decides to hold winter holidays in end of January

The National Command and Operations Centre on Wednesday decided to hold winter vacations in educational institutions from last week of January 2022.

During the meeting, the recommendations collected from the provincial ministers were reviewed. The participants agreed on the closure of educational institutions in areas where heavy snowfall takes place.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operations Centre also directed to continue the process of coronavirus vaccination across the country.

Earlier, all provincial and federal education ministries had decided to hold winter vacations in educational institutions from December 25 to January 5. However, final decision in this regard was to be taken by the National Command and Operations Centre.

Spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education said that recommendations were taken from all the provinces regarding the winter holidays. It is to be mentioned here that Sindh government had announced winter vacations from December 20 to January 3. The decision was backed by all provinces, who agreed to the proposal. “The decision was taken in line with the recommendations forwarded during the inter-provincial education ministers conference,” revealed the source.

The National Command and Operation Centre sources said the vaccination process will carry on in educational institutions, adding that educational institutions will remain closed in areas where heavy snowfall takes place.

Educational institutions have already been teaching the new political map of the country, which was introduced by the federal government a couple of years ago, essentially asserting its longstanding position on the Kashmir and Sir Creek issues.