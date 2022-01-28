NCOC: Complete vaccination only way to ward off Omicron threat Extends Covid curbs till Feb 15

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday urged the general public to ensure that they are fully vaccinated and have received booster dose if eligible in order to ward off the Omicron threat.

It also urged the masses to follow SOPs including mask wearing and social distancing as the fifth wave of the pandemic continues unabated across the country, driven by the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus.

It also shared details of cities with high positivity as Peshawar leads with 29.65%, Karachi at second place with 27.92%, Muzafarabad 26.40%, Mardan 22.73%, Hyderabad 20.59%, Lahore 20.58%, Gilgit 18.23%, Islamabad 17.13%, Nowshera 17.01%, Abbottabad 12.93%, Swabi 11.21%, and Mirpur 11.04%.

Earlier in the day, NCOC extended the virus-induced curbs announced earlier this month until February 15.

In the Covid hotspots, the NCOC had already notified that outdoor events would be restricted to 300 fully vaccinated persons. Similarly, vaccination had been made compulsory for all the students above 12 years of age. It said that half of the strength of students under the age of 12 would attend classes.

The NCOC said that 52% of the eligible population had been vaccinated against the infectious disease. According to a statement, the number of eligible population was 153.6 million, out of whom 83 million people had been vaccinated. The NCOC said that 23.5 million people had been partially vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the NCOC said in its daily update that 7,539 people tested positive for the infectious disease during the last 24 hours, pushing the number of active case to 91,854, the highest level since September 10, 2021. It added that 1,240 patients were in critical condition.