NCOC chief warns of fourth COVID-19 wave in July ahead of Eid al Adha

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar warned on Friday that another wave of novel coronavirus could hit Pakistan in July in the absence of strong SOPs enforcement.

The head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet said that artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis was reviewed today in a meeting.

“In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July. Please adhere to sop’s and vaccinate as soon as possible,” he wrote.

Reviewed the artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC . In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July. Please adhere to sop's and vaccinate as soon as possible. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 25, 2021

The warning comes as Eid Al Adha is likely to fall on Jul 21 (Wednesday) in Pakistan, sparking fears of another round of restrictions on businesses..

At least 44 people died due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,052 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, NCOC tweeted on Friday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has climbed to 22,152 while the confirmed cases reached 952,917.

Statistics 25 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,924

Positive Cases: 1052

Positivity % : 2.29%

Deaths : 44 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 25, 2021

In the past 24 hours, authorities conducted as many as 45,924 Covid tests while the positivity rate has been recorded at 2.29%.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid-can-infect-brain-cells-study/