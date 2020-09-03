NCOC calls for clear strategy before opening up educational institutions Pakistan reports 8,761 active Covid-19 cases on Sept 3

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday called for a clear communication strategy for educational institutions before recommencing activity. This is to ensure public compliance of health guidelines.

The meeting chaired by the NCOC National Coordinator reviewed the current process of reopening of education sector.

The meeting discussed the loss of students and education sector during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, after observing a declining trend in the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus around 8,761 active positive cases of Covid-19 were reported across the country on Thursday.

As many as 10 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 as the number of new Coronavirus cases reported were 424 in the past 24 hours across the country.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients across the country.

No Covid affected patients were on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Out of the total deceased all died in hospital on September 2nd. Almost 90 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1920 ventilators allocated for Covid-19.

During the last 24 hours, 424 people were tested Covid-19 positive where the total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan were 8,761 as of September 3rd.

However, 21,744 tests were conducted on 2nd September across the country as in Sindh a total of 6,351, Punjab 9,388, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 2,198, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3,086, Balochistan 220, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 307 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 194.