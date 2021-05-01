NCOC bans Youm-e-Ali processions over Covid fears

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center has imposed a ban on all sort of procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The decision was taken during a NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

“Keeping in view the risk factor due to the ongoing surge in COVID spread across the country and particularly in major urban centres, it was decided to ban all sort of processions while holding of Majalis has been permitted under strict COVID SOPs which are already in place for Ramazan ul Mubarik,” read an NCOC statement.

The forum also emphasized the need to engage the religious scholars and community leaders at provincial and district levels to ensure the implementation of the decisions.

Pakistan reported 146 deaths due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,696 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the NCOC said on Thursday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 17,957 while the total confirmed cases stand at 825,519.

Statistics 1 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,740

Positive Cases: 4696

Positivity % : 9.63%

Deaths : 146 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 1, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 5,544 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 717,009.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 90,553, and the positivity rate stands at 9.63 percent.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/govt-to-import-6000-tonnes-of-oxygen-asad/