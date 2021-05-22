NCOC announces SOPs for tourism; Covid negative report must for travellers

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday announced standard operating procedures (SOP) for tourism sector, going to open from May 24 across the country amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The national body has declared it mandatory for hotels/ guest houses management of KP, GB and AJK to collect negative PCR/COVID-19 report along with CNICs from tourists before booking of rooms.

“Punjab should preferably do the same. Those vaccinated to deposit copy of authentic vaccination certificate,” it said.

“Hotels, motels, guest houses, restaurants & tour operators to disseminate COVID-19 SOPs and ensure implementation. Provinces / Federating Units to ensure stringent adminis-trative actions including fines, penalties and closure to ensure compliance,” it added.

In order to ensure social distancing one room will be allocated for single person. However, two adults along with kids less than 12 of a family be allowed.

Masks wearing and carrying hand sanitizers is also mandatory for tourists under the latest SOPs.

“ Vaccination of tour operators, tour guides, hotels, guest houses & restaurant staff, porters etc corresponding to ‘National Vaccination Policy’ be focused,” the notification said.

Foreign tourists to follow policy on ‘Inbound Passengers’ regarding test and quarantine. Mountaineers, tackers and High-Altitude Porters from Nepal or those mountaineers/individuals who have been in Nepal in past 3 weeks are not allowed until Nepal is taken out of the List of Category C Countries.

Expeditions allowed only showing valid vaccination certificates in addition to requirements mentioned above.

