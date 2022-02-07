NCOC allows 100% crowd occupancy for PSL 7’s Lahore leg

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Monday decided to increase the number of spectators during the Lahore-leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 7).

In a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, NCOC said that 50 percent of fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed till Feb 15 while crowd occupancy will be increased to 100% from Feb 16.

Furthermore, unvaccinated children under 12 years of age would also be allowed to the stadium for PSL 7 matches.

Previously, the NCOC had allowed up to 25% occupancy during the matches played in Karachi.

The Lahore-leg is set to kick off from February 7 to 27.

The top monitoring body has also abolished Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for inbound passengers on arrival at airports across Pakistan. However, the deportees from foreign countries and for non-vaccinated individuals arriving from land border terminals will continue to undertake the test.

Pakistan on Monday recorded 3,338 fresh coronavirus cases, witnessing a decrease of over 1,500 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to NCOC data, at least 38 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while the national positivity ratio dropped to 7.45%.

The overall toll has now surged to 29,516 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,463,111.