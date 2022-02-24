NCOC abolishes pre-flight PCR test for inbound passengers Travellers aged below 12 exempted from vaccination

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday revised its inbound policy, making full vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for all travellers arriving in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the forum that serves as the nerve centre of the government’s unified strategy against the pandemic, the revised policy will come into effect from Thursday).

The NCOC also abolished “pre-boarding negative PCR” for fully vaccinated inbound passengers. The statement also said that non-vaccinated individuals aged 12 and above will still require a negative PCR test before their flight, a maximum of 72 hours old. According to the NCOC, inbound travellers aged below 12 are exempted from compulsory vaccination whereas passengers aged 12-18 can avail the exemption from vaccination till March 31 this year.

The NCOC also announced that rapid tests will be conducted for deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at border terminals and those found Covid-19 positive will be quarantined for 10 days.