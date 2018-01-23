NCHR to be party in Zainab case: Chairman

Islamabad

Chairman National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Justice (Retd) Ali Nawaz Chowhan on Monday said, NCHR would become a party in the case of kidnapping and assassination of minor child Zainab reported from Kasur. Addressing a press conference here on Monday Ali Nawaz Chawhan said that the commission has sent a fact finding delegation to Kasur for digging out the facts of increasing child abuse cases from in the district and prepared a report.

According to the report, he said, it found that there was a total negligence on the part of the police and urged that accountability of police was the first step to counter such kind of incidents from our society. He urged for establishing a preventable mechanism for securing children from any kind of abuse, adding that Punjab Commission on the Status of Women would also play an active role to find out the real culprits behind this heinous crime.

The chairman said that every child is the responsibility of the state but the progress of Child Protection Bureau was also quite hopeless as when they contacted them, the bureau people said their mandate is limited to street children. He also sought that DNA test expenses should be bearded by the state as the collection of evidence is the responsibility of the investigation agency but it is shameful that the victim family is asked to pay the price.—APP