NCHR files plea to become party in woman video harassment case proceeding

Zubair Qureshi

In order to express solidarity with victims in the Usman Mirza case, National Commission for Human Rights visited the Sessions Court Islamabad and requested the court for permission to participate in the case hearing.

Chairperson NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha, Member Minorities Mr Manzoor Masih and their legal team applied to the court to be part of the proceedings of the case. The Commission met with the Prosecution team and closely discussed the case in question. The hearing was adjourned due to non-availability of the witnesses/victims.

“Despite the Prime Minister taking cognizance of this particular case, the victims have still retracted their statements. We have seen such retractions happen time and again. In Pakistan rape case convictions stand at only 3 per cent,” said NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha while talking to the media on this occasion.

Explaining the reasons behind her plea for becoming part of the proceedings at this stage, she said that: “the Commission wants to bring forward and highlight systemic issues that are faced by vulnerable groups.

The NCHR is mandated to look into such gross and flagrant violations of human rights. We are the voice of the vulnerable and stand with them. NCHR is committed to follow up on this case and ensure that the state continues to protect and safeguard human rights” Ms Rabiya added.