NCHD’s 6000 feeder school teachers without salary

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD)’s 6000 feeder school teachers are not being paid three months salaries as the project cycle (PC-1) of Rs 1486 million is pending for approval in the Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

Talking to APP, Program Manager NCHD, Haroon Cheema here on Thursday said the Adult Literacy Programme (ALP) was not only facing impediment rather the establishment of new 6000 Adult Literacy Centers (ALCs) due to delay in approval of the PC-1 for phase-II of the project. He said the ALCs have completed their six months session on 30th June, 2018 in the first phase while total 6,000 ALCs were established across the country including Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

“NCHD has successfully imparted education to 142,000 enrolled students in its 6,000 functional literary centers also ALCs,” he added.

He said the second phase of ALC was expected to commence from the month of September or October while it now appears to be delayed.

It may hamper the smooth flow of achieving the 100 per cent literacy rate target under Vision 2025 whereas the Commission has been conscientiously executing its projects, he added.

While commenting on NCHD Universal Primary Education (UPE) program, he said, it was strengthening Ministry of Education and Departments of Education through teachers training, provision of additional teachers, and feeder schools it also stands halted due to lack of funds.

UPE program facilitates education system by building strong and meaningful community linkages to attain sustainability and continuous improvement making the government able to achieve the challenge of providing quality primary education to every child of the country, he added.

The Program Manager said NCHD has established 5,945 feeder schools across the country where government schools are not easily accessible to local population. “A feeder school is built in an area having no government school in its 1.5 km radius”’ he said.

To a question, he said there were total 6,581 teachers appointed in the schools who were serving with diligence and precision to leave no stone unturned in dispensing their duties for sustainable results while at present 335,146 students had been enrolled in the feeder schools.—APP

