NCHD NPA important to achieve educational target of Vision-2025

Islamabad

Education is the basic and prime requirement of an individual, main ingredient of life, fertilizer for empowerment and imperative factor for development in the digital world of today. Now literacy does not just mean reading and writing rather need is to navigate with the increasingly digitally- mediated societies. Now we will have to explore and strategies effective literacy policies and programmes that enforces the opportunities being provided by the digital world of today. This was observed by the chairperson National Commission for Human Development, former Senator Razina Alam Khan in a meeting with PHDF delegation, here Tuesdayt.

While addressing the delegation she said that, NCHD is working under the auspicious of Federal Ministry for Education & Professional Training with a mandate to support government in Non-formal Education and Literacy. It is the obligation of government of Pakistan to provide access to quality education to every child, same is envisaged in the Vision 2025 of Planning Commission which sets a target to achieve 100% enrollment and 90% literacy rate by year 2025, she informed. NCHD and ARC is also launching enrollment campaign 2018 together to enroll maximum number of out of school children and increase enrollment rate of the country, she briefed.

It is matter of satisfaction for me to inform you that NCHD had recently launched a National Training Institute, which works like a laboratory tackling issues related to non-formal education and literacy. The experts in the institute are core professionals in their field and are responsible to develop syllabus, learning and teaching material for learners, build capacities and develop program manuals and training material required in workshops in light of the research work conducted by these experts and research studies are also conducted in order to find out solution to the grey areas, she added. This Institute is also developing a National Plan of Action (NPA 2018-2025), which will serve as a road map/policy paper to achieve target of SDG-4 and Vision 2025, she further added.

Besides this there are 6000 functional literacy centers all over Pakistan running successfully, 150,000 adults are acquiring literacy and vocational skills, she viewed. 5,949 feeder schools with an enrollment of 355,000 alongwith 100 Madrasa schools are also so perational in all the provinces of Pakistan including FATA, AJ&K, GB and ICT, she observed. In collaboration with JICA we had launched a model of Non-formal School system where 20 schools are functional in order to provide education to the children of age 10-14 who could neither be admitted to the primary school and nor belongs to adult literacy, she informed.

Now NCHD is focusing on 6.4 million left over age cohort 10-14 children, if ignored they will fall in illiterates’ pool resulting in decrease of literacy rate of the country, same is being addressed in our new PC -1, she adhere.—INP