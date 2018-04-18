NCHD launches massive campaign to enhance enrollment rate: Razina

Staff Reporter

Massive enrollment campaign may be launched to meet the challenges of 22.6 million Out of School Children (OOSC) in the country. This was observed by Chairperson NCHD Razina Alam Khan while addressing the Selected Senior Management Meeting.

Chairperson NCHD said, it is encouraging that government of Pakistan has taken effective steps for improving enrollment rate in the country and its result are evident in the shape of reduction in OOSC from 25 to 22.6 million. At pre-primary stage of education, an increase of about 1.0% for boys and girls has been observed against 2014-15 as reflected in National Education Management Information System NEMIS 2015-16 and enrollment of males were higher i.e. 6,155,847 as compared to females 4932, 915, she informed. It is however, responsibility of every individual to participate and play his role by enrolling out of school child in his surrounding, she stressed.

She expressed her concern over the fact that 44% of the children between the ages of 5-16 are out of school and out of 26 million children who are enrolled; only 32% reach the matriculation level.

While discussing the grim educational statistic in Pakistan, Chairperson NCHD said the primary net enrollment is 77% out of which 32% are dropouts.