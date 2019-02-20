NCHD launches community learning center

Staff Reporter

“Community Learning Centers works as a potential institutional vehicle for the promotion of adult literacy and lifelong learning. This is an institution within the community where society is directly involved in the development process through the three fold typology of education, formal, non-formal and informal. This was observed by chairman NCHD Col. (Retd) Amirullah Marwat at the launching ceremony of Community Learning Center in Islamabad at Sarai Kharboza.

Chairman NCHD Col. (Retd)Amirullah Marwat while addressing the community and participants said that, “today in the world of science and technology where education is involved in all of one’s life and the society, including its social and economic affairs, as well as its educational resources. Then we need to even go further than the necessary overhaul of the “educational system” until we reach the stage of literate society”. NCHD has introduced Community Learning Centers concept as a solution to provide learning access to the community within their system, he informed.

Share on: WhatsApp