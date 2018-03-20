NCHD is on mission to empower women: Razina

Staff Reporter

Education and awareness is the only way to bring a positive change in attitudes of individuals as well as society. National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) with other stakeholders on board is on a mission to empower women and children to become useful citizens with sources of earnings. The focus is on educational and training aspects including skill development. This was observed by chairperson NCHD Razina Alam Khan, while addressing to the Senior Management meeting, here today. She briefed the management about NCHD’s plan of skill development, training programmes alongwith imparting education and viewed that the initiatives would provide employment opportunities to the illiterates by making them skillful.

Chairperson said that, being Muslims and under the Constitution of Pakistan we are under obligation to promote best interests of children by providing them access to equal opportunities without any discrimination. In our programmes we should ensure that children are being provided a conducive, healthy and protective environment for learning, she stressed. Checking the dropout of children from schools is another gigantic duty of us, she stressed.

Keeping in view the low literacy rate in the country NCHD adopted a two pronged approach to provide access to education i.e. Adult Literacy Programme for the mothers and Universal Primary Education through its Feeder Schools in the remote areas for the unprivileged children, she said. There are 5,949 formal feeder schools of NCHD functional all over the country with 355,000 enrollment alongwith 6000 adult functional literacy centers, she informed.

While talking about Pakistan being a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), Pakistan always remained at the fore front to advocate, protect and promote child rights. Our resolve towards child welfare continues to reflect in our state policies, she stated. She commended the efforts of Ministry of Human Rights for introducing the Criminal Law (Second Amendment) Act 2016, which clearly states harsh punishment for offences against children including exposure to child abuse and human trafficking.