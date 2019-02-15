NCHD inks MoU with Hope’87

Staff Reporter

“The best thing we can endow with to our young ones is the Education. Education transforms life and it is the only key to development and prosperity of an individual as well as the nations. Providing education to 22.8 million out of school children is a challenging task for the government of Pakistan. This was observed by the Chairman National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Col. (Retd) Amirullah Marwat during signing of MoU with Hundreds of Original Projects for Employment – (HOPE’87), here today. NCHD entered into a memorandum of understanding with HOPE’87, the purpose of the project is to improve the enrollment rate in KPK. HOPE will support NCHD in enrollment campaign and capacity building of feeder teachers’ alongwith providing additional feeder teacher wherever required in feeder schools of NCHD. NCHD is working in remote areas of Pakistan since 2002 to provide access to education to the marginalized group through non-formal education and literacy in all the districts of Pakistan.

