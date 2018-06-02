NCHD fighting against eradication of illiteracy: Razina

Islamabad

The commitment and unwavering support for illiteracy eradication of the former minister for education Engr Baligh ur Rehman was an asset for the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD).

Chairperson NCHD and former senator Raz-ina Alam Khan expressed these views while bidding farewell to the former minister at a ceremony here on Friday.

Baligh ur Rehman had not only supported rather encouraged the commission to fight against the biggest evil of illiteracy in the society, she said.

Razina Khan said that the NCHD had fought against eradication of illiteracy on various fronts, particularly through adult literacy centers in remote areas across the country, Literacy in Jail for Prison-ers, Mainstreaming of Madarasas by introducing primary education along with religious education, establishment of National Training Institute and Piloting of Non-formal Schools in Islamabad Capi-tal Territory (ICT).

The commission had constituted forum on Non-formal Education (NFE) and Advisory Council for Literacy to bring all stakeholders at one platform to work in collaboration for literacy and NFE, she added.

She said our focus from literacy to skill devel-opment had been successful in empowering the neglected section of the society, especially girls and women.

Former minister Engr Baligh ur Rehman thanked the NCHD for arranging the gathering and said that Non-formal Education and Multi-grade teaching was the only solution to make 57 million illiterates educated and to enroll 22.6 million out of school children.

He appreciated the contribution and personal commitment of former Senator Razina Alam Khan who he said was a renowned educationist and expert in the field.

He said that the conventional methods were insufficient to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of bringing illiteracy and out of school children’s number down to zero.