NCHD clarifies news

A spokesman of National Commission for Human Development has denied a news item in a section of press that the Feeder Teachers are protesting and said that FT’s are volunteers and their honararium has been recently enhanced through the efforts of chairperson by the PML N government from Rs 2500 to 5000 and again 8000. As being the volunteers, the minimum wage does not apply to them. The protest is for the regularisation of temporary staff which is to be done by the government and not by NCHD, the spokesman added.

The news item referred to as of Standing Committee is not related to that committee but it was discussed in a different committee where the chairperson Razina Alam Khan pleaded the case of FTs and it was supported and appreciated by the house.

As regards a statement of chairperson’s contract the spokesman explained that former Senetor Razina Alam Khan was appointed by the president on the recommendation of prime minister and she is not taking any salary and perks and privileges except the pick and drop by the official vehicle.—PR

