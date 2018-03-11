NCHD, ARC ink MoU for promotion of literacy

Staff Reporter

Technical partnership for challenging task of development of Teaching Learning Resources for Non-Formal Education is prime concern of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD).This was observed by the experts in the second meeting of Technical Committee for development of Teaching- Learning Resources for Accelerated Learning Programme, at NCHD head quarter, on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Director General NCHD Ms Samina Waqar and attended by the experts of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Allama Iqbal Open university (AIOU) and NCHD.

The 2nd Technical Committee was held to strategize a detailed course of action for development and review of draft ALP Teaching Learning Resource and to finalize a list of potential writers for developing the accelerated learning courses in light of their expertise.

The courses are being designed with an idea to impart, character building and social learning along with literacy skills for out of school children of 9+ age, who have missed school and did not get an opportunity to enrolled in school.

On the occasion NCHD inked an MoU with ARC for a period of three-years under Education Above All Foundation’s program Educate-A-Child (EAC). Over the next three years, ARC will work to provide quality primary education to 1,050,000 marginalized Out-Of-School-Children in Pakistan.

This project is being supported by Qatar Foundation. The purpose of this memorandum of understanding is to outline the respective roles, responsibilities and liabilities of ARC and NCHD in the implementation of “provision of Access to School to the Out of School Children” in 12 Districts of Punjab and Balochistan. MoU was signed by ARC Deputy Chief of Party Mr. Dawood Saqlain and Director General NCHD Ms. Samina Waqar.

DG NCHD said that, it is a matter of satisfaction that government of Pakistan has taken a number of steps for improving education. Whereas, there are still 22.8 million children of 5-16 yrs out of school in the country. Among these children there are 6.4 million of 10-16yrs, those who can not be enrolled in government primary schools due to their age factor, NCHD is devising a plan of 3 years to enroll all these children in non-formal schools, she observed.

This Teaching Learning Resource which will be prepared by the joint efforts of National Training Institute of NCHD, AQAL- JICA and AIOU will be helpful for these 6.4 million children of Non-formal education by enabling them to become a part of mainstream in a limited span of time, as they will be able to pass primary exam, she viewed.

NCHD always welcomed the idea of joint ventures in gearing up with other stakeholders for eradication of illiteracy in the country, she claimed. NCHD had remained very successful in these joint ventures and serve the purpose effectively and efficiently as well, she added. ARC and NCHD cooperation and collaboration in the field of education under Educate-A-Child is another milestone for us, I am very much hopeful that we will succeed in this adventure as well, she further added.

JICA country representative Ms. Chiho Ohashi and Mr. Dawood Saqlain appreciated the expertise and professional ability of NCHD experts and expressed hope that the endeavour could bring OOSC into schools and will give them a better learning system.