President of the National Council for Homeopathy, Rao Ghulam Murtaza emphasized the urgent need to establish a research center for homeopathic treatment which will further enhance the potential of alternative medicine. Talking to media here on Wednesday, Murtaza said that according to World Health Organization (WHO), forty percent of approved pharmaceutical products in use are derived from natural substances which highlights the vital importance and sustainability of the homeopathic system of treatment. Introducing the National Council for Homeopathy, he said that the council is a federal government organization that is dedicated to promoting the homeopathic system of treatment, regulating colleges, registering practitioners, and ensuring adherence to a code of conduct.

Murtaza noted that several pricing matters were pending with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), leading to high prices for various medicines. He emphasized that the regularization of these medicines under DRAP would make homeopathic treatment more effective and affordable. In response to a question, Murtaza stated that homeopathic practitioners are not allowed to provide medications in blank covers, and patients should be informed about the treatment and prescribed medicines.

He mentioned the collaboration between the council and healthcare commissions to regulate the practice of homeopathy. He highlighted that healthcare commissions have established minimum standards of delivery, which state that practitioners cannot provide medicines to patients without a prescription and must disclose the name of the medicine. Approximately 170,000 homeopathic doctors are registered with the council, but only around 40,000 are actively practicing, he said adding that lack of passion for the healthcare system and the difficulty some individuals face in practicing homeopathy.