In reference to the articles and opinion pieces on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) in leading newspapers lately, I would like to highlight the seriousness of this issue. NCDs are such diseases which are not contagious but are of long duration and slow progression. The most common types of NCDs are cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, certain cancers, type 2 diabetes and mental disorders.

The medicines for these diseases take a serious toll on ones pocket and not everyone can afford them. However, what seems like the light at the end of the tunnel is that there is an Access Programme by a Swiss-based pharmaceutical which provides quality medicines for just $1 a month per disease. This program is something which is for everyone and anyone who is in need. So I reach out to anyone suffering with NCDs to find out about this flagship Access Programme and avail it.

NUZAIR A VIRANI

Karachi

