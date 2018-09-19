NCCPL asks clearing members to deposit capital gain tax for July/August

Staff Reporter

National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) on Tuesday directed clearing member to deposit amount of capital gain tax (CGT) for the period of July – August 2018 by September 28, 2018.

In a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited said that the aggregate amount of CGT arising on disposal of shares at Pakistan Stock Exchange, for the period July 01, 2018 to August 31, 2018, would be collected on Friday, September 28, 2018 through respective settling banks of the Clearing Members. All Clearing Members should ensure requisite amount in their respective settling bank’s account.

It further said necessary details and reports for the period have already been made available in the CGT System.

Furthermore, the aggregate amount of CGT arising on trading of future commodity contracts at Pakistan Mercantile Exchange, for the period July 01, 2018 to August 31, 2018, would be collected from the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange on Friday, September 28, 2018. Necessary details and reports for the period have already been made available.

