NCCPL announces appointment of directors, new Chairman

Karachi

National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) has announced the appointment of independent directors and new Chairman: National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited “NCCPL” has recently appointed four independent directors on its Board. Further, the Board has elected Humayun Bashir as its Chairman for the current term of the Board. Bashir also served as Chairman on the Board during the last term since his appointment in March 2017. Humayun Bashir is former IBM Country General Manager Pakistan and Afghanistan, engaged with Fintechs, Startups, Capital markets and Board Governance. The Board now comprise of 13 directors including 4 independent directors (1/3rd of the total number). The independent directors include Humayun Bashir (the Chairman), Imtiaz Haider, Jamil Iqbal and Khalid Zaman Khan. The other members of the Board include Haroon Askari, Muhammad Naeem, Ahmed Chinoy, Farid Malik, Inayat Ullah Niazi, Mian Ayyaz Afzal, Mansur Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khawaja and Muhammad Lukman (Chief Executive Officer). —PR