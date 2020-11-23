NCC meeting to review Corona situation today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan will convene a National Coordination Committee meeting today to review the Coronavirus situation across the country. Measures discussed to curb the infection included variations of the smart lockdown.

.According to sources, the meeting will be attended by officials from NCOC officials and the Ministry of Health and Education. They will discuss the growing trend of Covid-19 infections across the country.

The premier will be briefed on the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and will give the final approval on the closure of educational institutions, which was announced earlier by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Sources revealed that important decisions are expected to be taken in the NCC meeting which can include more smart lockdowns in different parts of the country.