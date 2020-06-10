NCC instructs postponement of examinations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Coordination Committee on Wednesday directed provincial governments to postpone and reschedule examinations across the country, as a protest raged in Karachi demanding the reopening of educational institutes.

The education secretary penned down a letter to the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, underscoring that this is not a suitable time to conduct examinations as the country struggles to stem the spread of coronavirus.

“Some educational institutions and madressahs had previously requested to conduct exams in the months of June and July. However, keeping in view the pandemic, provincial governments should ensure that there are no examinations conducted in their respective regions,” he said.

In Karachi, the Private Schools Action Committee protested on Wednesday, demanding the government allow educational institutes to reopen by June 15. The protesters said that they will ensure “strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus” at schools. The committee members warned that there will be nationwide protests if educational institutes are not allowed to resume operations.

Slamming the Sindh government for not granting permission in this regard, the association said that the heads of private schools are generating expenses for rents, electricity and other taxes from their own pockets for over four months now.