NCA satisfied with Pakistan’s response to Indian incursion

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A meeting of the National Command Authority on Wednesday expressed satisfaction on Pakistan’s response to Indian incursion in the country’s airspace.

The meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed the situation arising after Indian incursion in the country’s airspace.

Sources said that Strategic Plans Division Force Director General Lt-Gen Sarfraz Sattar apprised the meeting about nuclear capabilities.

The participants of the meeting expressed satisfaction over the Command and Control System. The military leadership briefed the meeting about professional preparations of the armed forces. The meeting was attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, heads of sensitive institutions, security officials, Director General Strategic Plans Division were also present in the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Finance Minister Asad Umar also participated in the meeting.

