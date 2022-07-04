NC urges authorities to allow smooth passage of fruit laden trucks on highway

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference on Saturday expressed resentment over halting of fruit laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu highway in view of underway Amarnath Yatra, saying normal life and business of local populace living on the yatra route should not be made to suffer.

The party MP from Islamabad, Hasnain Masoodi, north zone president, Javed Dar, Baramaulla district president, Sajad Shafi and Irshad Kar talking to media persons in Srinagar urged the authorities to allow smooth passage of fruit-laden trucks on the highway, that the fruit growers have already suffered huge losses over the past several years.

“After witnessing sullen and silent losses for years, orchardists had pinned high hopes following the bumper harvest of cherry, plums and other fruits. Unfortunately for them, their produce which was supposed to reach fruit mandis across the country is lying stuck on the highway for reasons known to the administration. Sweltering heat wave in the valley has destroyed truckloads of fruits, vegetables plying to and fro from Srinagar to other parts of the country. Many losses have been incurred by mutton dealers as well,” the leaders said.—KMS