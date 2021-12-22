NC, PDP express reservation over report of Delimitation Commission

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed their reservations over the draft report of the Delimitation Commission especially the biased process of seat sharing.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Na-tional Conference members led by party president Farooq Abdullah have expressed their reservations over the draft report of the Delimitation Commis-sion especially the biased process of seat sharing, a party spokesperson tweeted.

The party, within hours of the meeting, made it clear that it “will not be a signatory to this report.” The National Conference, in its tweet, said, “Mis-representing and distorting the facts with malicious intention! Very misleading statement. We have clearly expressed our resentment over the draft of the Delimitation Commission, the biased process of seat sharing. The party will not be a signatory to this report.” National Conference vice president Omar Ab-dullah called the draft recommendation of the De-limitation Commission “unacceptable” and said that it promotes the “political agenda of BJP”.

“The draft recommendation of the J&K Delimi-tation Commission is unacceptable. The distribution of newly created assembly constituencies with 6 going to Jammu & only 1 to Kashmir is not justified by the data of the 2011 census,” Omar wrote on his twitter handle.

He added, “It is deeply disappointing that the commission appears to have allowed the political agenda of the BJP to dictate its recommendations rather than the data which should have been its only consideration. Contrary to the promised “scientific approach” it’s a political approach,” Omar tweeted.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti said Delimitation Commission has been created simply to serve BJP’s political inter-ests.

Taking to social networking platform twitter, Mehbooba wrote, “My apprehensions about the Delimitation Commission weren’t misplaced. They want to pitch people against each other by ignoring the population census & proposing 6 seats for Jammu region & only one for Kashmir.”

“This commission has been created simply to serve BJPs political interests by dividing people along religious & regional lines. The real game plan is to install a Government in J&K which will legiti-mize the illegal & unconstitutional decisions of August 2019,” she added.

While terming the draft recommendation of the Delimitation Commission as “divisive and unac-ceptable,” CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tari-gami said it is another step to further dis-empower Kashmiris politically.—KMS