NC members walk out of assembly over Rawat’s remarks

Jammu,

In occupied Kashmir, the National Conference members led by its working president, Omar Abdullah, staged a walk out from the so-called Kashmir Assembly against Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat’s recent remarks on Kashmir.

As soon as proceedings of the House began, National Conference MLA and former Minister, Ali Muhammad Sagar, was on his feet referring to General Rawat’s statement that operations would be shifted to North Kashmir and that separate maps in Government schools of the Valley were cause of a concern.

“There could have been an adjournment motion on the issue but we just want Mehbooba Mufti or any of the Government representatives to react. On one side, the Government has been claiming that peace is returning to the Valley while on the other, situation seems to be deteriorating,” Sagar said. “You want to convert North Kashmir and Central Kashmir like South Kashmir. Cordon and Search Operations have been introduced in Srinagar City after 17 years. Whether this indicates improvement or deterioration in the situation,” he asked. Communist Party of India (Marxist) member, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, also joined the issue describing it as a serious matter.

Later, all National Conference members led by Omar Abdullah staged a walk-out from the Assembly. NC members staged walk-out shouting slogans like ‘Nagpur Sarkar, RSS Sarkar, PDP Sarkar and BJP Sarkar Hai Hai’.—KMS