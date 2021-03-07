NC condemns assault on journalists

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has condemned the thrashing of journalists by police outside Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Friday.

Party spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the impunity with which such attacks are taking place in the territory is reflective of the everyday reprisals faced by journalists in their line of duty.

He said, the reports of police action against two journalists, Saqib Majid and Shafat Farooq, who were covering protests at Jamia Masjid, are distressing and condemnable. “Such unwarranted attacks on journalists have become a norm now.

It is not for the first time that such an incident has taken place,” he deplored.

“Being a journalist is not an easy job in Kashmir at first place, the everyday reprisals in the shape of advertisement bans on local dailies, harassment and ominous physical assault had made their job more challenging.—KMS