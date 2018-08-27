NC braces up to defend Article 35-A in Indian SC

Srinagar

Former Solicitor General of India, Advocate Gopal Subramanium will represent the intervention plea filed by National Conference in the petition challenging Article 35-A in the Supreme Court (SC).

A party spokesman said the National Conference President and Member of Parliament for Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah held detailed discussions with senior lawyers in Delhi in the context of petitions challenging the State’s special status in the Supreme Court.

“On Saturday, Dr. Farooq Abdullah met Former Solicitor General of India, Advocate Gopal Subramanium in New Delhi and engaged his service to represent the party’s intervention plea in the petition challenging Article 35-A in the Honourable Supreme Court,” he said.

A legal luminary and India’s Former Solicitor General, Advocate Gopal Subramanium is also the former Chairman of the Bar Council of India and has been a part of numerous landmark cases in the country.

He was also awarded the ‘National Law Day Award’ for Outstanding Jurist, presented to him in 2009 by the President of India.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Farooq Abdullah said the party was committed to defend the State’s special status at every juncture and would fight the battle to uphold the State’s political identity and rights at all costs.—GK

