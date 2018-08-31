NBP organises awareness seminar on ‘Islamic Mutual Funds’

Hyderabad

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) organised an awareness seminar here at Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday evening aimed to share information about the benefits of Islamic Mutual Funds under NBP Fund Management Limited.

A team of NBP officers led by the Portfolio Manager NBP Tariq Mufti gave detailed presentation to HCCI members about the benefits of Islamic Mutual Fund, key advantages of investment in mutual fund, “Nafa” Islamic Income, Asset Allocations, Stock, Energy and Pension Funds for corporate and employees sectors.

It was informed that all these funds are being managed by the NBP in accordance with Shari’ah approval and attaining in positive direction with satisfaction of beneficiaries. The NBP is organising such awareness seminars all over the country with hope that the corporate sector as well as the employees would get maximum benefits from such initiatives, Mufti informed.

The President HCCI Muhammad Shahid in his welcome address admitted that National Bank of Pakistan funds are offering various attractive investment options along with tax savings, suitable to the needs of corporate and individual investors.

There is no lock in period and investments can be withdrawn any time without any penalty, he said and added that corporate money invested in NBP Funds enjoys exemption from corporate taxes to a large extent provided that the investors opt for bonus units. The NBP Funds also offering attractive tax benefits for individuals, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp