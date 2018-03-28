NBP opens pensioners’ facilitation desk

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pensioners’ facilitation desk is one-window-solution and caters to Pensions, Provident Fund, Group Insurance, Benevolent Fund Grant, Gratuity, Post-Retirement Medical Facilities and other ancillary post-retirement facilities entitled to the ex-employees of NBP.

The desk is opened at the Karachi Main Branch and it is yet another initiative from NBP for ease and convenience of NBP pensioners. It has been established with the view to serve those who have given their best years of life to NBP by making it one of the leading banks in the country.

Saeed Ahmad, NBP President, at the inauguration of Pensioner’s Facilitation Desk said, “I urge NBP staff to treat our pensioners with kindness, patience and make things easy for them while processing.

This desk has been opened exclusively to facilitate them in a conducive environment and to recognize their contribution to the Bank. We need to facilitate them in every possible way. They should be given respect and their matters should be resolved on priority basis.”