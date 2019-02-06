NBP making Gwadar greener

Staff Reporter

Karachi

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as the Nation’s Bank is playing its role by advocating, promoting and enhancing environmental conservation. NBP’s Green Plantation Campaign, ‘Green Initiative’ is part of Bank’s CSR program through which thousands of plants are being planted throughout Pakistan.

To take this initiative further and to combat and improve the situation, Mr. Jamal Baquar, SEVP/Group Chief, Corporate Banking Group, and Mr. Shaukat Mahmood, EVP/Group Head, Service Quality Group, initiated the plantation drive at Gwader by planting saplings at the Gwadar Development Authority Hospital.

The hospital is counted as one of the best hospitals of Pakistan and it is the first hospital to initiate surgeries in Gwadar. Keeping in mind the significance of this hospital, NBP has donated 300 saplings to beautify the hospital and improve the environment. Jamal Baquar on the occasion said ‘tree plantation on a large scale is essential to avert pollution and counter the negative impact of climate change.’

NBP has 1500 branches across the country including in the remotest and far flung areas. All the managers of NBP branches have been instructed to encourage their employees to plant trees around their surroundings. Also to participate and sponsor any institution willing to take the drive further.

Also present at the occasion were Col. Habib ur Rehman, Director, GDA Hospital, Dr. Azhar Shah, Group Head, HRMG, Tariq Zafar Iqbal, Group Head,Operation , Mr. Muhammad Farooq, Group Head, NBP Digital Banking, and Abdul Nasir Hasani, NBP Regional Head, Gwadar.

Share on: WhatsApp