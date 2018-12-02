NBP joins hands with PSCA in receipts of E-challan payments

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

In a previously anticipated move to add ease and access to the regulatory process for the motorists, PSCA has landed in an accord with country’s national bank for the receipt of payment initially associated with E-Challan fines. COO PSCA Akbar Nasir Khan and NBP’s SEVP & Chief Information Officer Shahid Saeed Khan formally met here in PSCA headquarter Qurban Lines on Saturday for agreement sealing in the banking services for the e-ticketed motorists.

The citizens will be able to not only make their E-Challan payments on NBP cash counters from December 17 but also may have an Android application and ATM payment solution soon as promised by the NBP technical team comprised of SVP & Regional head Muhammad Saleem Tahir, Vice President & Development Head Amir Maqbool and Software Developer Mehran Khan who witnessed the occasion.

BOP branches are already facilitating the motorists in this regard and bringing in National Bank of Pakistan, now, will further smoothen the process as promised by PSCA, said the spokesperson of the authority. Motorists can, as usual, check the status of their E-Challan accounts by giving in their CNIC and vehicle registration numbers on web portal E-CHALLAN.PSCA.GOP.PK, he added.

