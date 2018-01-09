NBP, ITP sign agreement for E-Challan for payments

Staff Reporter

National Bank of Pakistan and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), has inked an agreement for E-Challan and payments system in Islamabad Capital precinct. This partnership will enable the issuance of paperless challan to the driver through a handheld smartphone mobile application along with the electronic receipt to the driver via SMS.

This state of the art solution being deployed by NBP will digitize the issuance mechanism as well as the payment collection at J-Cash Branchless Banking outlets along with Mobile Wallets. NBP will also add all its partner organizations for the collection including Jazzcash, easypaisa and others.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer and President National Bank of Pakistan Saeed Ahmad and IG Islamabad Dr Sultan-e-Azam Temuri, in the presence of senior officials including Mudassir H. Khan – SEVP/Group Chief Payment Services & Digital Banking Group, Mir Wais – DIG Operations, and other delegates.

This initiative of NBP and ITP, will bring transparency as well as convenience for both the general public of Islamabad and the ITP officials; to receive real-time confirmation of e-challan along with opening of thousands of outlets for challan payments for the ease of public, as they would not have to look for a bank to pay challan after waiting in long ques. This solution was originally conceived by Azfar Jamal – EVP/Head of Innovation & E-Banking NBP, Malik Matloob – SSP Traffic Islamabad and Noman Azhar SVP/Head of Branchless Banking JS Bank, who along with their teams made tremendous efforts to bring this initiative to fruition.

Speaking at the occasion, Saeed Ahmad said “This service offers simplification of work, which leads to time-saving, and minimizes book entry errors as everything will be done digitally. Leveraging the bank’s financial expertise coupled with the extensive network of J-Cash and our other partner organizations; we are continuously striving to provide digital solutions to meet financial needs of the general public of Pakistan. NBP will also add more payments channels to create further ease to the general public including M-Wallet, Plastic, ATMs etc.”

He emphasized on continuous training needs to ensure that the solutions create the real benefit, although NBP has already conducted 3 training sessions for ITP officials regular training and public awareness will bring the real outcome of this digitization.