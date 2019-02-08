NBP Govt Securities Plan–I launched

Staff Reporter

Karachi

NBP Fund Management Limited (NBP Funds) announced the launch of NBP Government Securities Plan–I with the objective of providing attractive returns to investors along with capital preservation at the maturity of the plan.

On this occasion, Dr. Amjad Waheed, CEO NBP Funds stated that the plan offers an opportunity to investors to earn a higher expected profit relative to other saving options, along with six monthly profit distribution. As investment will be made in government securities hence no credit risk is involved, and investors can avail Life insurance coverage of up to Rs50 lacs (Rs5,000,000) on their investment amount.

